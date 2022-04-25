Media bodies condemn attack on reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) have condemned the attack on Kunu Borang, a reporter with Arunachal First News, by an alleged ‘anti-PHED protestor’ in East Kameng HQ Seppa.

Borang was on site in the Kochi Nallah area with her team and other media colleagues who were reporting on the issue.

Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung was also visiting the site.

Borang was reportedly heckled and manhandled by one protestor at around 2 pm on Sunday.

Reportedly, the man attempted to dictate to Borang and the other media persons as to what narrative should be telecast and broadcast.

“As press bodies, the APUWJ and the APC are appalled at such kind of behaviour. Regardless of the issue, it is to be placed on record that the press is not here to judge the merits and demerits of any issue. Our job as journalists is to continue reporting all sides of developing news, where statements from both sides have to be taken into account.

“To expect that only one side of a story or a single narrative should be broadcast or published in today’s day and age shows immaturity on the part of such people.

“Journalists in Arunachal Pradesh are already working under duress and unhealthy work environment. Piling up on top of these issues, such behaviour only acts as a catalyst to further discourage us.

“The people have official means to voice their protests and can always approach us to register their concerns. It is a humble appeal to people to provide an environment conducive for journalists to work in,” the media bodies said.