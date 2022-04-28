Crowd funding for sanitary napkin organized at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: The women cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) organized a crowd funding drive for sanitary napkins at the college premises here on Wednesday.

The purpose behind the drive was to spread awareness and remove stigma associated to menstruation, the college’s women cell coordinator Geyir Ete, said.

She also highlighted how the fund raised will be used for the benefit of the more than 1800 girl students of the college.

“Any girl student in need can approach the women cell for pads, undergarments and wrappers/skirts,” she said.

Principal of the college Dr. MQ Khan commended the initiative.

The faculty members, non-teaching staffs and students turned up in huge numbers to support and contribute for the cause.

The program was coordinated by assistant professors Mimik Nyodu and the college’s women cell co-convener Tobom Nyori.