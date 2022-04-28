AR conducts blood donation camp

LONGDING, 27 Apr: A total of 135 units of blood were donated in a blood donation camp, organized by the 40 Battalion of Assam Rifles (AR) in collaboration with the AMCH Dibrugarh, Assam and Longding district hospital at the district hospital premises here on Tuesday.

Volunteers from AR, CRPF, civil administration and youths took part in the camp which was organized under the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, an initiative of the central government. The camp aimed at providing maximum units of blood to AMCH, Dibrugarh for the needy and poor patients of the North East.