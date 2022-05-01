Security forces bust NSCN (K-YA) extortion racket

KHONSA, 30 Apr: Security forces busted an extortion racket operated by the NSCN (K-YA) with the arrest of two of its overground workers (OGW) from Tirap district on 29 April.

The OGWs were caught red-handed by a joint team of the Assam Rifles (AR), the CRPF and the Tirap police while the two were collecting extortion money from the villagers of Dadam. The team recovered Rs 40,000 extortion money from them, an AR release said.

“Both the overground workers were involved in collecting extortion on the directions of hardcore insurgents of NSCN (K-YA),” the release said.

It said that, during a security meeting held in Khonsa on 27 April, the villagers expressed their opposition to insurgency, and that their timely information to the security forces resulted in the latest arrests.

“Earlier, 42 overground workers were apprehended, giving a huge blow to the underground outfits. This achievement showcases the commitment of security forces and Tirap police to ensure peace, normalcy and safe environment in the region,” the release added.