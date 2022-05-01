Sustainable development prog held

KAYING, 30 Apr: Gaon burahs, members of women’s groups, anganwadi workers, panchayat leaders, youths and others of Kaying-Payum block participated in a ‘sustainable development programme’ organised here in Siang district on Saturday.

The programme, conducted by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Kaying EAC office and the UD & housing department, was led by Payum Circle Officer Ama Nungnu, and was carried out in the market area here.

Major Kangkiram Moyong briefed the participants on the importance of sustainable development. UD & Housing JE Ashek Tachung also spoke.

The programme ended with a plantation drive, during which 10 Ashoka saplings were planted in the general ground. (DIPRO)