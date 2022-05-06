Drug dealer arrested, contraband seized

NAMSAI, 5 May: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Namsai police, comprising DSP (P) Kengo Dirchi, OC Inspector Tasi Yangi, and Inspector Tabin Padung on Thursday arrested a drug dealer, identified as Onthu Manchey, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Hage Nari and independent witnesses, and seized suspected contraband substance and cash from her possession.

The arrest came following a raid conducted at the suspect’s house by the ADS, based on specific input.

“One number of small-sized Liver-52 plastic container, containing white and orange colour powdery substance, suspected to be contraband substance, weighing approximately five grams (excluding 2.46 grams weight of the empty container), along with cash amount of Rs 33,430 of various denominations, suspected to be sale proceeds of contraband substance, were seized during the raid,” Namsai SP DW Thongon informed in a release.

The accused is a resident of Mukron village in Namsai district, he added.

A case [No 24/2022 u/s 21 (a) NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here and further investigation is on.