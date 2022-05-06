SAD camps organised

ITANAGAR, 5 May: The planning & investment department conducted Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camps through the district administrations in all the districts of the state on 4 May.

During the camps, awareness was generated among the people about the benefits under various centrally sponsored and state government schemes, and government departments provided their services to the people.

In Tirap district, government departments provided their services to the people during a SAD camp organised at the Nehru stadium in Khonsa on Wednesday.

MLA Wanglam Sawin distributed fingerlings to the beneficiaries from the fisheries department. (With DIPRO input)