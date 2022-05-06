Give priority to infrastructure development

DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy in his recent visit to Assam asked the northeastern states to utilise funds in full and put focus on employment generation and infrastructure. The minister rightly said that both the state and the central ministries must equally focus on social development along with infrastructural development in the northeastern region.

Stressing on implementation of projects on time with proper utilisation of fund, the minister also rightly said that the potential of the Northeast should be utilised in the right direction.

Governor BD Mishra has also sought a review of the financial and technical support policy of the DoNER to meet the requirement of Arunachal Pradesh. “Due to non-availability of financial assistance from external sources, like World Bank and Asian Development Bank, Arunachal Pradesh has not been able to fully harness its potential,” the governor said.

On the other hand, President Ram Nath Kovind, impressed with the natural beauty of the northeastern region, has called for “careful planning and efforts” to preserve the rich ecological heritage of the Northeast.

The northeastern states have earned a bad name for corruption and poor utilisation of funds. The time has come for the region to regain its image. The state governments of the region must ensure that both central and state funds are utilised without comprising with the quality of project implementation. The northeastern states must focus on employment generation and infrastructure development. In the modern world, communication and infrastructure development is a must for improvement of living standards of the people in the rural areas of the NE region. We should keep in mind that development of infrastructure will help create employment opportunities.