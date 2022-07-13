Police arrest one in theft case

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Jul: The police here on Tuesday arrested one Toi Tamang in connection with a theft that had occurred on 22 December last year in A Sector.

As per the police report, some unknown miscreants had entered into the house of one Kisnaram Jat and stolen Rs 6,20,000 from the almirah in his house.

A case (u/s 380 IPC) was registered at the police station here.

ICR SP (i/c) N Nega informed in a release that the accused was identified after examining CCTV footage “and the DUMP data analysis.”

“The stolen money was traced out in his bank account at Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank’s Naharlagun branch.

The money was frozen, but the accused managed to flee to Bengaluru, Karnataka.

“After six months of efforts, which involved surveillance over social media platforms, a police team led by SI Sushant, under the supervision of Naharlagun DPO and Naharlagun PS OC, honey-trapped the accused and called him to Naharlagun, from where he was arrested on 10 July, and on Tuesday, Rs 5 lakhs of the stolen amount was retrieved from the bank account and handed over to the complainant,” Nega added.