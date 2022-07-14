APSCPCR team calls on CS

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: A team of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) led by its chairperson Gumri Ringu on Wednesday, met chief secretary Dharmendra at his office and apprised him of the various activities undertaken by the commission.

Ringu informed the chief secretary that the commission has undertaken various activities in the state, including legal awareness camps on POCSO Act and child rights. The chairperson said that the commission is actively involved in activities related to child education in the state.

The chief secretary appreciated the commission for undertaking a number of activities for the welfare of the children of Arunachal.

He asked them to continue the good work of protecting, defending and promoting child rights in the state.

Dharmendra assured to extend all necessary support to the commission.

Ringu was accompanied by other members of the commission Niri Chongrowju, Yahung Tekseng and Peace Padung.