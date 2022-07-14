Union min. urges officials to monitor schemes in Tirap

KHONSA, 13 Jul: Stating that there are challenges in implementing schemes in the Tirap, Changlang, Longding region due to insurgency problem, the union MoS for education Dr. Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday, exhorted the officials of the project implementing departments to turn the challenges into opportunity for growth and development.

He said this while reviewing the progress of all the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) in Tirap district and urged the officials to monitor the works regularly to ensure that the schemes are implemented as per the guidelines.

He urged the education, health, ICDS /WCD, agriculture and allied departments to create awareness about all the CSS so that more and more beneficiaries in remote and rural areas

can avail the benefits of such schemes.

Responding to a request from the Tirap DMO regarding posting of doctors and an anesthetist at the district hospital here, Dr. Sarkar said that he would take up the matter with the directorate of health services.

Earlier, the officials of various departments, led by DC Taro Mize gave presentations on status of various CSS under implementation. The officials also highlighted various challenges faced by them in the implementation of the schemes.

Earlier in the day, the minister was accorded warm welcome upon his arrival here by PHE&WS minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Wanglam Sawin, Chakat Aboh, the DC and the PRI leaders.

The union minister also visited various schools, including Christ King School and RK Sarada Mission Girls’ School and interacted with the students and teachers.

He advised the students to work hard to achieve success in life and to become worthy citizens. (DIPRO)