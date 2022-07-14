Six persons arrested for poll-related violence in Kurung Kumey

KOLORIANG, 13 Jul: Six persons have been arrested for poll-related violence during Tuesday’s Panchayat by-election in Kurung Kumey district.

While one person, identified as Bengia Raghap @ Chadap (33), has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the presiding officer of the Tayeng polling station, five others have been arrested for allegedly capturing booths.

Those who have been arrested on charge of booth capturing are Bengia Kamin, Bengia Pacha (35), Bengia Kamsing, Bengia Takar (29) and Bengia Kaniang, Kurung Kumey DC Bengia Nighee said.

All of them have been arrested in connection with Koloriang Police Station case (No.9/22) under sections 186/353/448/34 IPC RW Sec 131/135A of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951, the DC said.

Voting for the 4-Upper Koloriang Zilla Parishad seat was held in nine polling stations. The polling was largely peaceful in all the polling booths barring the Tayeng polling station.

Fresh polling in the booth has been ordered on July 14 from 7 am to 4 pm.

The injured presiding officer has been air-lifted and admitted at a hospital in Papunallah, Naharlagun for treatment. (With input from DIPRO)