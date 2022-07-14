Case against MLA Lokam Tassar for alleged rape

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: A case has been registered against Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar for allegedly raping a woman on 4 July at his Six Kilo residence.

As per the police, the woman had lodged a complaint at the Women Police Station, Itanagar on Tuesday. Accordingly, a case number 82/22 has been registered under section 376 (2) H of the Indian Penal Code.

Police informed that the matter is under investigation. They however, refrained from disclosing more information on the case.

MLA Tassar, who is from the BJP was not available for comments. However, his public relations officer Lokam Tamar Anthony has denied the allegation.