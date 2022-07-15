Mossang inaugurates forest rest house

[Pisi Zauing]

NAMPHAI, 14 Jul: Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang inaugurated a rest house in the Namphai forest range in Changlang district on Thursday, in the presence of Miao ADC Ibom Tao, Namphai-I ZPM Khumko Mossang, Nampong Forest Division DFO S Mossang, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Mossang said that Namphai would become one of the most important administrative circles as institutions like the state sports academy, a government polytechnic institute, and the Rajiv Gandhi University extension campus are coming up here in the near future.

“We need many more such accommodation facilities in the area, provided we keep the government land free from encroachment,” Mossang added.