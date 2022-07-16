Libang launches ‘Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’

NAMSAI, 15 Jul: Health Minister Alo Libang launched the ‘Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’ – a special drive to provide free Covid-19 precaution dose to all citizens above 18 years of age – at the district hospital here on Friday.

Libang appealed to all the eli ?bsp;?gible persons to “get the free dose during the 75 days of the special drive to ensure protection against Covid-19.”

The union health & family welfare ministry has reduced the gap for administration of the booster doses from the existing nine months to six months.

The health minister expressed satisfaction over the dedicated services rendered by the frontline health workers in containing the Covid pandemic in the state in the last two years.

After the launch of the mahotsav, 36 beneficiaries were given booster/precaution doses at the Covid vaccination centre at the district hospital here.

In Papum Pare HQ Yupia, the mahotsav was launched by NERIST Director HS Yadav in the presence of DMO Dr Komling Perme and others.

In West Kameng district, the mahotsav was launched by DC Karma Leki in headquarters Bomdila, in the presence of the DMO, HoDs, medical officers, and others.

In East Siang district, Pasighat Municipal Council Chief Councillor Okiyam Moyong Borang inaugurated the vaccination drive. (With inputs from DIPROs)