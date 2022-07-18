Passenger train services in landslide-hit section of NFR to resume on Jul 22

Guwahati, 17 Jul: Passenger train services will resume in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam’s Dima Hasao district of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) from next week, an official said here on Sunday.

Rail connectivity in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section was snapped due to landslides at multiple locations more than two months back, the official said.

While freight train services had re-started from July 12, movement of passenger carrying trains will resume on July 22, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR Sabyasachi De said in a statement.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to restore the services of passenger carrying trains which were earlier cancelled due to breaches in several locations of the Lumding Badarpur section under Lumding Division, he said.

Railway officials worked day and night to bring back the national transporter on track in these affected areas so that scarcity of essential items in states like Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley areas could be avoided, De added.

The spokesperson said details of stoppages and timings of the trains that will resume running in the section are available at IRCTC website and through NTES.

The details are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NFR and passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, De said in the statement.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured the people of Northeast that the train services would resume in the hill section by July 10. (PTI)

During the second week of May, around 85 km of railway track in the Lumding Badarpur hill section of Lumding Division was badly affected due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides.

Breaches had occurred at more than 61 locations in this section, resulting in disruption of the rail communication to the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam from May 14, 2022.

The Railway Ministry had later sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the restoration of snapped railway lines in flood-ravaged Dima Hasao district. (PTI)