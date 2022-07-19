Mekup Dolo memorial marathon organised

GOLOSO, 18 Jul: More than 200 athletes and enthusiasts from different parts of the Northeast participated in the first ever ‘Mekup Dolo Memorial Marathon Race’, organised here in Pakke-Kessang district on 16 July to commemorate former minister Mekup Dolo’s death anniversary.

The marathon was organised by Mekup’s husband and former DCM Kameng Dolo and her son Vijay Dolo to encourage healty lifestyle among the youths.

In the male category, Bipul Satnam, of Sibsagar (Assam), took the first prize of Rs 15,000 along with the trophy, finishing the race in 28.30 minutes. The second prize, comprising Rs 10,000 and a trophy, was won by Harang Cheri, of Seppa (East Kameng), and the third place was secured by Bijonto Hari, of Biswanath Charali (Assam), who received Rs 5,000 and a trophy.

In the female category, Ani Tayem, Preeti Nabum and Yaram Brah took the first, second and third place, respectively.