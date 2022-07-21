Sony’s Alpha Service Centre inaugurated in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, 20 Jul: Sony India has inaugurated Alpha Service Center in Guwahati on Monday in presence of national head customer centric division Vishal Mathur; regional service manager (East) customer centric Vikash Gupta; branch manager (NE) Amarinder Chhetri; proprietor of E Care Ranjit Singh and entire Sony India Guwahati branch team. Apart from Guwahati, Sony India has expanded Alpha Service Network across 11 cities in India.

Sony India now has the widest service network of after sales support for digital imaging products with 8 service centers for lens repairs, 18 service centers for Alpha camera body repair, 40+ service centers which can offer basic services like CCD imager cleaning and firmware updates and 220+ collection centers pan India.

As per Sony officials – “By supporting and assisting partners in local markets, Sony aims to ensure customers receive exceptional service and satisfaction along with quicker and faster turnaround at all outlets across the country. The new service centers will offer customers a seamless experience across multiple touch-points to provide a consistent brand experience that surpasses expectations.”