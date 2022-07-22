Misra interacts with SUPW teachers

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra interacted with the socially useful product works (SUPW) teachers of various schools of the ICR at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

She exhorted the teachers to “motivate their students towards the traditional weaving practice,” and advised them to “be a catalyst in making loin loom from local to global.”

“Loin loom weaving can provide financial power to the womenfolk of the state,” she added.

Misra later distributed yarns to the SUPW teachers. (Raj Bhavan)