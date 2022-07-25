Murmu to become 10th successive president to take oath on 25 Jul

NEW DELHI, 24 Jul: Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on 25 July since 1977.

India’s first president, Rajendra Prasad, took oath on 26 January, 1950 – the day India became a republic.

In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on 13 May, 1962 and was in office till 13 May, 1967.

Two presidents – Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed – could not complete their tenures as they died in harness.

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on 25 July, 1977.

Since then, successive presidents, including Giani Zail Singh, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, KR Narayanan, APJ Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind have taken oath on 25 July. (PTI)