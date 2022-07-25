PM holds meeting with CMs, DCMs of BJP-ruled states

NEW DELHI, 24 Jul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here to deliberate on the developmental work done by them.

The meeting was also attended by BJP president JP Nadda, its senior leader and union minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party’s good governance cell.

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties held deliberations on achieving a 100 percent target of all centrally sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programmes, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland CM Nephio Rio, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant are also present.

Several deputy chief ministers, including Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar attended the meeting. (PTI)