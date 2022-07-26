Ujjwal Bharat event celebrated

AALO, 25 Jul: The West Siang district administration celebrated ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @ 2047’ at the Gumin Kinn hall here on Monday, in collaboration with the power and the hydropower departments, the APEDA, the NHPC and the NEEPCO.

During the programme, which was also attended by MLA Kento Jini, ZPC Babom Romin, and others, DC Penga Tato highlighted the schemes and policies of the government.

He appealed to the citizens here to “judiciously use electricity and pay the electricity bills on time,” and requested the power department to “introduce prepaid meter system in West Siang, so that the government revenue can be collected easily.”

He further requested the power department to “initiate the Aalo to Kaying transmission line immediately.”

Power EE Kenli Tasar made a presentation on the “power distribution and transmissions role of the power department of West Siang district.”

Romin highlighted the “achievements and various schemes of the central and the state governments,” and Jini urged the NHPC and the NEEPCO to “initiate a power generation project on the Siyom river.”

Discouraging “RTI activists for individual means,” he asked the officers to “reply promptly regarding RTI,” and encouraged them not to work under any duress.

Administrative officers, ZPMs, former minister Doi Ado, panchayat leaders, students and teachers participated in the celebration.

The event was also celebrated in Anjaw HQ Hawai, where Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul, DC Talo Jerang, and district BJP president Dohailum Awailiang spoke about the importance of electricity in people’s lives.

MLA Pul said that it is a matter of pride that “Anjaw district has achieved 100 percent electrification of the grid and off-grid villages.”

She also advised the citizens to pay their electricity bills on time.

Hawai North ZPM Dangseplu Pul, SDO NK Namchoom, and NHPC AM (Civil) Budipam Kri were among the 300 participants.

In Papum Pare district, the event was celebrated in Balijan. Attendees included MLA Tana Hali Tara, DC Sachin Rana, Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo, ZPMs, PRI members, students, GBs, officers, and others.

In capital Itanagar, MLA Balo Raja launched the weeklong celebration at the DK Convention Centre, in the presence of the chief engineers of the power department, the APEDA director, ZPMs, corporators, and others.

The MLA requested all to “install the prepaid system of electricity to streamline the system of revenue generation.”

DC Talo Potom also spoke.

More than 200 people from all walks of life participated in the event.

In Upper Siang district, attending the event at the VKV in Ramsing-Pittung village, Health Minister Alo Libang urged the people to use electricity judiciously.

He also highlighted the schemes implemented in the district under the power and MNRE ministry.

DC Shaswant Shourabh highlighted the central and state government schemes for the welfare of the people.

More than 230 people attended the programme.

The day was also celebrated in Longding, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and other districts. (DIPROs)