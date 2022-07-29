AAPSU to enforce first-phase bandh if GoAP fails to meet demands

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has informed that it will enforce a 24-hour bandh, from 4 am of 3 August to 4 am of 4 August, as the first phase of its agitation, if the state government fails to meet its demands.

The union said that it made the decision during a meeting with its affiliate unions here on Thursday regarding issuing of residential proof certificates by some officials to over 500 Chakma and Hajong refugees.

The AAPSU also sought the arrest of one Biri Joy for “demeaning AAPSU and its cause and the indigenous people of Arunachal.”

Earlier, on 18 July, the union had served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to resolve the Chakma-Hajong issue, and had threatened to enforce an indefinite statewide bandh from 2 August if the government failed to meet its demands.