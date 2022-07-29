Alumni seek regular principal for JNV Seppa

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Seppa Almuni Association in East Kameng district has appealed to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti commissioner in Delhi to take steps for appointing a regular principal at the JNV in Seppa.

In a letter to the commissioner, the association’s secretary Payi Gyadi on Thursday emphasised on appointing a regular principal “for a healthy administration to revive the lost glory of school.”

Citing numerous problems affecting the quality of education in the school, the association also sought “adequate and timely funding for infrastructure development of the school.”