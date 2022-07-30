CS stresses on improving digital connectivity

566 BTS to be commissioned in state by Apr 2023

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Chief Secretary Dharmendra stressed on the urgent need to improve digital communication in the state, particularly in the remote villages.

Chairing a meeting of the State Level Broadband Committee on the National Bharat Mission and Bharat Net at the civil secretariat here on Friday, the CS said that “the state government is committed to extend all possible support to the telecom providers.”

He also told the telecom service providers to work in close coordination with the deputy commissioners of the districts and solve the issues

related to site acquisition, power supply and others that may arise during the course of commissioning of the project.

It was decided in the meeting that 566 BTS will be commissioned in different USOF BTS locations in the state by April 2023.

Among others, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Power Secretary AK Bisht, IT Secretary Anirudh Singh, BSNL General Manager Arung Siram, and BBNL General Manager Dilip Chiram attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)