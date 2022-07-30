Rijiju urges GoAP to consider improving Yomcha-Liromoba road

AALO, 29 Jul: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju requested the state government to “consider improving the vital road project from Yomcha to Liromoba under the central road and infrastructure fund (CRIF) for the current financial year 2022-2023.”

He said this during a district level monitoring committee meeting chaired by West Siang DC Penga Tato here on Friday.

“This proposed road, if completed, will reduce the travel distance of 60 kms up to Lusi village,” he said, and requested the power and the PHE departments to “depute officials to every colony for their grievances.”

Rijiju further requested the “authority of Trans-Arunachal Highway Package 9” to improve the Pangin-Lokpeng road in Siang district. “All the PMGSY roads in West Siang must be up to the satisfactory level,” he said, and requested the RWD “not to compromise the quality of PMGSY road of West Siang.”

During the meeting, which was also attended by ZPC Babom Romin, ZPMs, Kamba ADC Rujum Raksap, Yomcha ADC Hento Karga, and ex-minister Kento Ete, the ZPC requested the public and the administration to “support for the cause of the society.”

He also requested the state government to consider the proposal for improving the Yomcha-Liromoba road under the CRIF “by observing the vital importance of the road.”

Romin urged all the executing departments to “present the status report of the concerned projects to the panchayat level also.”

The ZPMs of the district requested the DC to hand over copies of schemes falling in their jurisdictions, in order for them to be able to monitor the projects.

Both the ADCs requested the heads of work implementing departments to “obtain administrative clearance before sending the particular schemes, which, if not done, creates hurdles and legal complicacy.”

The DC urged the implementing agency to “involve the administrative officers during the preparation and survey of any scheme or project.” He also asked the people of the district “not to expect land compensation for the cause of development.” (DIPRO)