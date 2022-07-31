Arunachal inks tripartite pact for school edn transformation

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NITI Aayog and an organisation for a large-scale transformation in school education.

The MoU is a three-year partnership (2022-’25), focusing on the enhancement of the learning outcome of students across 3,000 plus government schools in the state, thereby reaching out to over two lakh children.

The agreement was signed on the second anniversary of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, officials said.

The school education transformation project is under the NITI Aayog’s development support services for states initiative.

The MoU was signed in the presence of NITI Aayog education adviser Prem Singh, state Education Commissioner Padmini Singla, ISSE State Project Director Pige Ligu, and CEO of Reach to Teach Foundation, Ratna Viswanathan, they said. (PTI)