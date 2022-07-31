Committee to enquire into issuing of RPCs to Chakmas, Hajongs in C’lang

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: A committee will be constituted to enquire into the allegation of issuing of residential proof certificates (RPC) to Chakma and Hajong individuals in Changlang district.

The committee will include two members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

The decision to form the committee was taken during a meeting chaired by Political Commissioner Kaling Tayeng here on Friday, in view of the AAPSU’s allegation that RPCs were issued to Chakma and Hajong individuals in Changlang district.

The committee will submit its preliminary report within 15 days, and the detailed final report within 45 days, GoAP Joint Secretary (Political Department) Rajeev Takuk informed in a release.

It was also decided that all the RPCs issued in Changlang district will be suspended with immediate effect.

In case it is established before the committee during the enquiry that RPCs were erroneously issued, the same will be cancelled, Takuk informed.