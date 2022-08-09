Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery

Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) A person was arrested from Sonitpur district of Assam in a joint operation of Army and local police for allegedly duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery, officials said on Monday.

Based on an input provided by Gajraj Military Intelligence, Sonitpur Police launched an operation on Sunday evening, said defence public relations officer Lt Col AS Walia.

In the operation, a 23-year-old man was nabbed with fake gold near Mission Chariali in Tezpur, he said.

Walia said that the accused sold fake gold jewellery to the wives of defence personnel posted in and around Tezpur and Solmara military stations at a cheaper price.

“Two fake gold biscuits, a motorcycle and a mobile phone were recovered from him,” the officer said.

At present, the man is in the custody of the Assam police for further questioning and legal proceedings, Walia said.