Har Ghar Tiranga in West Siang

AALO, 9 Aug: West Siang deputy commissioner Penga Tato has asked one and all to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under AKAM celebration.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Tiranga campaign here on Tuesday, the DC also said that citizens must abide by the rules towards the national flag.

Meanwhile, the distribution of national flag started and it can be obtained from DPDO’s office in Aalo.

The meeting was attended by government officers, ZPMs, principals, headmasters and representatives of NGOs.

Patriotic films were also screened on the occasion of Kranti Diwas.

Meanwhile, various schools of West Siang district have celebrated August Kranti Diwas on Tuesday. The students also took out a prabhat pheri (morning procession) here on the occasion.

Patriotic film show was organized by the IPR department of West Siang to mark the occasion. (DIPRO)