Ensure benefit reaches all: Felix

NYOBIA, 9 Aug: “When it comes to providing benefits to the masses through various Prime Minister and Chief Minister flagship programmes, gram panchayat and booth level committee (BLC), members should rise above party lines and ensure that the benefit reaches all,” said Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Bamang Felix.

The minister made the statement during the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan event, held at Hiba-I village under Nyobia circle, Kurung Kumey district on Tuesday.

Interacting with the gram panchayat members, BLC members and villagers of Hiba-I, the minister informed them of various PM and CM flagship programmes such as Jan Dhan Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Phosan Abhiyan, CM’s Atma Nirbhar Krishi and Bagwani Yojana, CM’s Arunachal Aarogya Yojana, Dulari Kanya Scheme, Pension Schemes etc.

Expressing concern over many eligible beneficiaries ignorant of the benefits provided under various PM and CM flagship programmes, the minister directed the panchayat leaders to intensify their efforts towards making people aware of the same.

“Panchayat leaders should not only make people aware of various PM and CM flagship programmes but should also ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get registered and benefitted,” he said while assuring all possible assistance from the state government.