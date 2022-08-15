BPGH hit by leaky roof, thefts, disrupted power supply

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Aug: The Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district is facing problems such as a leaky roof harassing the patients and theft of parts of the CT scan machine and the electric transformer.

The CT scanner in the hospital has been lying defunct since September 2019, after some major parts of the machine were stolen. Likewise, the transformer installed in the hospital premises for electricity supply has been lying defunct after thieves stole wires and other accessories in 2020.

This was informed by Joint Director of Health Services Dr T Tali during a coordination meeting organised by the Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the MLAs of East Siang district, the East Siang DC, the SP, and the heads of engineering departments.

Dr Tali said that delivery of emergency healthcare services has been badly affected due to erratic power supply. “Power supply to the oxygen plant and functioning of the clinical laboratory have also been affected due to erratic power supply,” he said, adding that the hospital authority “cannot afford the cost of fuel to run the diesel generator set and the ambulance with the limited fund provided by the government.”

Further, the patients in the general wards have been suffering due to a leaky roof.

Dr Tali said that he has submitted an estimate of Rs 23 lakhs to the government but no fund has been provided yet.

Stating that there is no waste management system in the hospital, Dr Tali requested the Pasighat Municipal Council to make necessary arrangements to dispose of the wastes.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong blamed the hospital authority “for poor management of the hospital,” and said that “there is lack of proper system to manage the public properties in the hospital.”

He urged the health department to chalk out a mechanism to protect and properly maintain the hospital’s properties, including the overhead water tank, the transformer, and diagnostic machineries.

Moyong assured to take up the issues of the hospital with the health minister and also take steps to supply an ‘advanced life support’ ambulance to the district health department soon.

MLA Ninong Ering urged the ABK youths and women volunteers to “save the future generations from the grip of drug addiction and other harmful practices.”

“The government will look into people’s problems and solve these in a phase-wise manner. But the evil practices in the society will spoil our future generation,” he said.

ABKYW president Oki Dai said that “the BPGH is a referral hospital for eastern Arunachal region, which provides health services to people from different Siang districts, besides Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley and Jonai of neighbouring Assam.”

He appealed to the MLAs of those districts to “pay attention to ensure smooth delivery of healthcare services.”

DC Tayi Taggu also spoke.

Earlier, ABKYW volunteers and students of the IJG Higher Secondary School cleaned up the garbage in the hospital premises.

The MLAs, the DC, the SP, officers and ABKYW leaders also planted shade trees’ saplings in the hospital premises.