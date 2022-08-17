DCM inaugurates 11 projects in Yatdam

YATDAM, 16 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated 11 major developmental projects here in Changlang district on Tuesday, in the presence of Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Phosum Khimhun and Wanglam Sawin, DC Sunny K Singh, and others.

The projects include, inter alia, the upgraded Jonkey Nallah MHS and power grid connection from the hydel to Yatdam; the government secondary school here; a helipad in Jongrom; a primary health centre here; and a hydropower divisional office here.

Later, during a meeting with the HoDs, panchayat members, and others, Mein dwelt on the issue of education and said that “the government of the day is working minutely to improve the education scenario of the state.”

He also assured to provide fund for construction of toilets/bathrooms at 25 schools in the district. (DIPRO)