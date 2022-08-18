Lowangdong commends DA, security forces for their efforts to restore peace

BORDURIA, 17 Aug: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong commended the Tirap district administration, the security forces and the PRI leaders for their continued efforts to restore peace and bring development back on track in the region.

The MLA appealed to all to work towards maintaining unity and strengthen the democracy.

Lowangdong was addressing the people at a cultural night organized by Borduria circle administration here on Monday.

The MLA expressed his happiness to see huge participation of Nocte women from different villages of Borduria circle to showcase their talents.

Later, DC Taro Mize and other invited guests distributed the prizes to winners of various competitions.

Borduria circle officer Lim Modi, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, ZPMs Wanghong Panka, Wiram Matey and Chakhin Sarah Wanglat also attended the programme.

The event themed ‘Unity in Diversity’ was organized by Borduria circle administration and sponsored by MLA Lowangdong. (DIPRO)