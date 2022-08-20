Block level games & sports meet

OYAN, 19 Aug: A three-day ‘block level (government UPS) games & sports meet’ of the Ruksin education block concluded here in East Siang district on Friday with distribution of prizes and merit certificates to the winners in individual and group events.

The Oyan cluster bagged the highest number of prizes with five gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

In the girls’ final football match, Oyan cluster won by 5-0 goals, defeating GRS Depi, which represented the Depi-Debing cluster. The Oyan cluster also won the boys’ football match, beating GUPS Mikong by 5-0 goals.

In the girls’ volleyball final, KGBV Rayang lost to KGBV Mirem, while in the girls’ kho-kho final, the Oyan cluster lost to KGBV Mirem.

The Oyan cluster won in the boys’ final volleyball and kho-kho matches.

Shanti Urang (GUPS Pame) and Mintu Patir were chosen as the best athlete in the girls’ and the boys’ category, respectively.

Shanti Urang was adjudged the best player in the girls’ football, and Abu Tati (GUPS Pame) was declared the best player in the boys’ football.

Taka Yali (KGBV Mirem) was adjudged the best volleyball player in the girls’ category, while Mintu Patir was adjudged the best volleyball player in the boys’ category.

Jaisy Panggeng was adjudged the best kho-kho player in the girls’ category, and Mintu Patir emerged the best kho-kho player in the boys’ category.

Among others, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, Daporijo DFO Boken Pao and ISSE DPC Limar Boje attended the closing ceremony.