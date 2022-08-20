MR Siang United win veteran Solung Festival Football Tournament

CHIMPU, 19 Aug: MR Siang United FC won in the veteran category of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 for three consecutive years, beating Donggin Raseng FC 7-0 in the final match at the AAPBn ground here on Friday.

Maklek Taki opened the scoring in the 10th minute, before Osup Megu doubled their lead in the 17th minute.

Matoni Padung scored three consecutive goals in the 19th, 24th and 36th minutes.

Megu again scored in the 45th minute to further increase the lead (6-1).

Nenu Eko scored the seventh goal in the 63rd minute.

Marchal Lego and Lenging Taggu were declared the best player and the best goalkeeper, respectively.

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing also played for Dongging Raseng team.

National badminton team chief coach Pullela Gopichand and Arunachal Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago also witnessed the final match.

On Saturday, Ayanam Abor will meet Donyi Sango RGU FC in the final of the open/regular category of the tournament at 3:30 pm, SFCCI IPR secretary Kadum Apang informed.