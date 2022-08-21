Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Tournament starts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The 9th edition of the Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Tournament was declared open at the Arunachal Badminton Academy here on Saturday by chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, and others.

A total of 229 males and 69 females will be participating in the U-11 and the U-19 age categories during the six-day tournament at the Dorjee Khandu indoor badminton stadium here.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that “the launching of the badminton tournament has made a lot of difference among the badminton players, both at national and international levels.”

He expressed hope that, “with the developing numbers of infrastructure in the coming days, we expect that the players will achieve medals in the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games too.”

Gopichand hailed the Arunachal State Badminton Association “for the growing number of badminton players,” and expressed hope that “it will soar up high, since a record has been made for 64 draw under age 13 players.”

He too expressed hope that, with new infrastructure and a foreign coach, many players from Arunachal “will come up successful.”

Players from Changlang, the Itanagar Capital Region, East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit, Lower Subansiri, Longding, Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, West Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley and Tawang districts are participating in the tournament.

The inaugural event was also attended by India’s first international umpire Punneya Choudhary and the first international referee from the Northeast, H Gyaneswor Singh, who is also the competition director of the tournament.

Day-1 results

Boys’ doubles U-17 (R32): Jarmar Koyu and Rito Kaye of East Siang beat Licha Zelli and Tarh Lomi of Capital Complex 24-22, 8-21, 21-13; Nabam Dochi and Nabam Isaac of Papum Pare beat Arvin Deb and Karan Lohar of Lohit 21-16, 21-10.

Boys’ singles U-11 (R32): Diwu Mihu of Lower Dibang Valley beat Lokam Singi of Capital Complex 21-5, 21-11; Dakgil Bam of Lower Siang beat Chera Lotte of Papum Pare 21-19, 22-20; Narayan Chetri of West Siang beat Ganno R Pangging of Capital Complex 21-5, 21-7; Rakjom Jini of Leparada beat Tanuj Kharia of Lohit 21-15, 21-9; Tarak Ratey of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) beat Chau S Chowlu of Namsai 21-7, 21-3; Geto Sora of Lower Siang beat Aneya Mikhu of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) 21-7, 21-8; Rustom Kr Ram of Lohit beat Joy Doji of West Siang 21-9, 18-21, 21-13; Igum Dini of SLSA beat Aewum Munglang of Capital Complex 15-21, 26-24, 21-19; Karpin Basar of Capital Complex beat Techi Itah of Papum Pare 21-17, 21-10; and Bomge Zirdo of Leparada was given a walkover against Chau L Maio of Namsai.

Boys’ singles U-13 (R32): Dadar Tamin of Upper Subansiri was given a walkover against Nich Tamin of Capital Complex; Yibi Potom of Leparada beat Akhemso Khamblai of Anjaw 22-20, 21-13; Teshi Bidum of Papum Pare beat Dindo Lingi of LDV 21-9, 21-10; Licha Polu of Pakke-Kessang beat Myodi Natung of SLSA 21-14, 19-21, 21-17; Geto Sora of Lower Siang beat Tushar Malik of Lohit 11-21, 21-18, 21-14; Kyon Tamin of Upper Subansiri beat Limi Basar of Leparada 21-11, 21-4; Yumto Doke of Namsai beat Samten D Drazen of Kra Daadi 21-11, 21-11; Biri Karakhorom of Kamle beat Gichik Tame of Capital Complex 22-20, 21-7; Debia Tagu of Pakke-Kessang beat Jonson Doji of SLSA 21-5, 21-9; Nich Nahum of Capital Complex was given a walkover against Bengia Soming of East Kameng; Aslam Alam of Lohit beat C Anupam Monglang of Anjaw 21-19, 18-21, 23-21; Chipe Riram of Lower Siang beat Laji Mega of LDV 21-11, 21-10; and Licha Gumsh of Papum Pare beat Sona Chombe of West Siang 21-14, 21-5.

Boys’ singles U-15 (R64): Mom Niting of Changlang beat Tadar Ariki of SLSA 21-16, 21-9; Dopum Neri of East Kameng beat Amos Wangsu of Longding 21-17, 21-9; Bahon Riram of Leparada beat Thruhi Mega of Dibang Valley 23-21, 21-11; and Marmin Uli of Kamle beat Pangdun Pansa of Changlang 21-17, 21-14.

Boys’ singles U-15 (R32): Karge Basar of Leparada beat Lucky Gowla of Lohit 21-13, 21-9; Nabam Isaac of Papum Pare beat Rito Kaye of East Siang 21-15, 19-21, 21-18; Gogo Yomcha of West Siang beat Guveer Gongo of Police Sports Control Board (PSCB) 21-18, 21-14; Gulum Rava of Upper Subansiri beat Urgen Mikhu of LDV 26-24, 21-5; Biri Karakhorom of Kamle beat Chou Sujanand K of Namsai 21-14, 18-21, 21-15; Licha Gumsh of Papum Pare beat Nangbia Gugu of Capital Complex 21-5, 21-7; and Chou Soijan M of Namsai beat Chipe Riram of Lower Siang 21-12, 21-11.

Boys’ singles U-17 (R64): Vikas Limbu of West Siang beat Reven Biswakarma pf Kra Daadi 21-9, 21-9; Jarmar Koyu of East Siang beat Damto Doni of Upper Subansiri 21-10, 23-21; Taso Toru of East Kameng was given a walkover against Kemar Rijo of Siang; Marmin Uli of Kamle beat Babesh Dele of LDV 21-17, 21-12; and Samuel Tamang of PSCB beat Anand Gurung of West Kameng 21-9, 21-10.

Boys’ singles U-19 (R32): Toko Takum of Lower Subansiri was given a walkover against Bamang Pario of SLSA; Dai Weshi of Anjaw beat Tapik Piya of Upper Subansiri 21-6, 21-14; Gulab Chetiya of Namsai beat Igo Tacha of Lower Siang 21-13, 21-7; Dakto Riba of Leparada beat Kipa Peter of Kurung Kumey 21-11, 21-12; Jummo Rina of West Siang beat Bruwu Linggi of LDV 18-21, 21-15, 25-23; Duyu Tubin of Lower Subansiri beat Vicky Choutang of SLSA 21-16, 21-10; Aji Linggi of Tawang beat Manzil Fengte of East Kameng 21-9, 21-12; Yai Gamkak of West Siang beat Licha Zelli of Capital Complex 21-16, 21-18; Yashas Kumar of Namsai beat Augustine Yangfo of Kurung Kumey 21-16, 24-22; Rida Richi of Upper Subansiri beat Vikash Chetry of Siang 21-9, 21-11; Happy Mepo of LDV beat Jarto Basar of Leparada 21-13, 21-17; and Kayin Doming of Anjaw beat Gejum Riram of Capital Complex 19-21, 21-15, 22-20.

Men’s singles (R64): Aksay Raito of Capital Complex beat Bruwu Linggi of LDV 21-4, 21-9; Dekam Yomgam of West Siang beat Biri Palang of Kra Daadi 21-14, 21-18; Hari Elapra of Dibang Valley beat Bamang Tache of Capital Complex 21-13, 21-9; Nikhil Chetry of Capital Complex beat Esumi Molo of Dibang Valley 21-11, 21-13; David Ngomle of Capital Complex beat Tai Doyom of Upper Subansiri 14-21, 21-19, 21-8; Hemanta Das of Pakke-Kessang beat Anju Megiji of West Kameng 21-14, 21-13; and Biri Tama of Kra Daadi beat Chau K Chautang of Namsai 21-8, 21-16.