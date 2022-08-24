MLA emphasises on creating awareness on waterborne diseases in remote villages

BORDURIA, 23 Aug: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong emphasised on the need to create awareness on waterborne diseases like diarrhoea in remote villages, saying that “health is one of the most important facets of life which must not be neglected.”

Recalling the recent diarrhoea outbreak in Pongkong and Longliang villages, the MLA urged the health department to conduct health awareness campaigns to prevent recurrence of such outbreak.

The MLA was addressing the people after inaugurating an additional block of the Borduria PHC in Tirap district on Tuesday.

He said that he has “always given priority to health, education, drinking water supply, electricity and road communication,” ever since he entered politics.

The MLA said that there are three PHCs in his constituency, in Kapu, Paniduria and Borduria, with required doctors, health workers and proper infrastructure.

Tirap DC Taro Mize said that, with the inauguration of the new building, “the healthcare facilities at the PHC would be improved.”

He also congratulated GHSS Borduria Principal Hamnya Lowang “for highest pass percentage among all the government schools in the district in the CBSE examination this year.”

DMO Dr N Lowang expressed appreciation for Lowangdong “for his efforts to improve healthcare services in the health facilities under his ‘Project PHC’.”

PWD EE Taro Jeram said that the additional block of the PHC has been constructed with an allocated fund of Rs 100 lakhs. The construction of the building started in September 2018, and was completed in December 2021, Mize said.

Later, the MLA flagged off an APST bus service from Borduria to Itanagar, in the presence of the DC, APST Station Superintendent Kaphang Matey, and others. (DIPRO)