2 arrested with cannabis

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Aug: The Naharlagun police arrested two women, identified as Kirpi Taluk and Banu Rava, from the helipad area here and seized 354 grams of cannabis (ganja) from their shops on Monday.

A case [u/s 20 (b) (ii) (A) NDPS Act]

has been registered at the police station here against the women.

Interrogation revealed that they had purchased the cannabis from one Tadar Kampung, and were selling it from their shops in Helipad Colony here, the police said.

Kampung had been caught with 526 kgs of cannabis in June this year, the police added.