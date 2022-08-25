Kaso switch loyalty to BJP with ZPMs and corporators

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Lone JD(U) MLA Techi Kaso on Wednesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) along with 3 JDU ZPMs including Papum Pare ZPC Chukhu Bablu and 8 JDU corporators.

Only the state unit president Ruhi Tagung is left with the JD(U).

With Kaso’s joining, BJP now has 49 out of 60 members in the legislative assembly.

Deputy speaker of the assembly Tesam Pongte accepted Kaso’s merger with the saffron party.

In December 2020, six JDU MLAs merged with the BJP leaving behind Kaso.

Earlier, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso had refused to join his JDU colleagues in merging with the BJP and was dubbed ‘Iron Man of Capital.’

However, there have been speculations that Kaso would eventually join the BJP.

The JD(U) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had bagged seven of the 15 seats it had contested in the 2019 assembly elections, and emerged as the second-largest party in the state after BJP.

State JD( U) president Ruhi Tagung said, “Such tactics by BJP to lure all the JD(U) leaders from the party is very petty.”

Tagung said that he will be meeting the Bihar CM in first week of September during the party’s national meeting in Bihar and discuss the 2024 election.