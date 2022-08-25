AOA, Natung discuss issues regarding development of sports in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: A team of Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) led by its president Taba Tedir met minister for sports Mama Natung on Wednesday and discussed various issues regarding development of sports in the state.

Tedir, who also is the minister for education briefed Natung about the resolutions which were adopted in the last AOA special general meeting, and submitted it to the minister for sports in the form of a memorandum.

The association sought fund for conducting State Olympic Games, celebration of International Olympic Day, establishment of sports facilities in Itanagar Capital Region

and annual grant-in-aid for development of sports in the state with the vision to produce Olympians.

After a patient hearing, Natung assured the AOA of all possible support from the state government for promotion and development of sports in the state.

“Our youths have natural talents. They can excel in contact sports like boxing, judo, wrestling, karate and wushu if proper facilities and guidance are given,” Natung said.

The AOA team also discussed future roadmap with the sports minister with special focus on nine disciplines-athletics, taekwondo, boxing, karate, weightlifting, archery, wushu, badminton and football.

Discussions were also held regarding state’s participation in the upcoming National Games to be held in Gujarat from 27 September to 10 October. The AOA demanded fund for nutritional supplements for athletes selected for the upcoming National Games.

The meeting was attended by Sports Authority of Arunachal chairman Byabang Taj, principal finance secretary Sarat Chauhan, sports and youth affairs secretary Anirudh Singh, sports director Tadar Appa.

Earlier, a minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect for Yora Tade, who died in a hospital in Chennai after suffering grievous injury during a fight during the just concluded Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship in Chennai.