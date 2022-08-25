No rollback of fee hike in Assam’s Dibrugarh University: VC

Dibrugarh (Assam), 24 Aug: Amid the stalemate between Dibrugarh University authorities and its students’ union over fee hike, the vice chancellor on Wednesday said there will be no rollback of the increase announced for the 2022-23 academic year.

Dibrugarh University has recently announced a hike in the annual fees for its Arts, Science and Commerce streams, triggering strong protests from the students’ community, led by the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU).

On Tuesday night, members of the DUPGSU and other students sat on a protest seeking rollback of the decision.

The Dibrugarh University authorities hiked the annual fees for Arts and Commerce stream from Rs 4,489 to Rs 5,982 and Science stream from Rs 6,913 to Rs 9,194.

Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor Jiten Hazarika justified the decision for the fees hike, terming it logical in view of inflation and rising costs.

“There has been no change in fees structure in Dibrugarh University in the last 12 years. It’s just a nominal hike. No one feels happy to hike the fees, but we have been compelled to take the decision due to rising costs and inflation,” he added.

On July 25, a meeting took place between all five recognised associations of the university, namely the Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Officers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Employees’ Association, Dibrugarh University Scholars’ Association and the DUPGSU.

“Barring the DUPGSU, everyone supported the fees hike decision for the future growth of the university. There is no question of rolling back the decision,” he said.

Dibrugarh University Joint Registrar Binod Bora also claimed that the fees of the varsity are the lowest among all universities in Assam.

With the authorities not accepting their demand to roll back the fee hike, the DUPGSU office bearers announced that their agitation will continue till a positive result comes. (PTI)