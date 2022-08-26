Cong to stage nationwide protest over inflation

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: As many as 800 Congress members from the Northeast region will be participating in the nationwide protest to be staged by the Congress party on 4 September in New Delhi over inflation.

At least 100 Congress leaders from Arunachal Pradesh will be participating in the protest.

Addressing the media at the press club here on Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Bem Maching said, “It took 75 years for the Congress party to keep the price of LPG cylinders to Rs 450, but since 2014, the prices of LPG cylinders have increased each year, and now it is Rs 1,400 in the rural areas and Rs 1,053 in the cities.”

APCC social media coordinator Zirgi Khadu said that “the Congress has been fighting to save Arunachal Pradesh, the country and its Constitution, and the party also wants every citizen to support the cause.”

This will be the Congress’ second rally over inflation. Earlier, a statewide rally had been taken out by the APCC.

Responding to a query, Khadu said that “there is no question of recession in the global economy,” adding that, “if there is a global recession, then why is the value of the dollar rising, whereas the Indian rupee is declining?”

The APCC urged the people of the state, including members of different political parties, to join the protest.

APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana also spoke.

On 4 September, the Congress’ top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will also participate in the sit-in protest at Ramlila in Delhi.