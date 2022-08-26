Drs carry out C-section for first time in Seppa

SEPPA, 25 Aug: An emergency C-section was done at the district hospital here in East Kameng district on Wednesday for the first time.

The patient was a 21-year-old female “who was admitted with a complaint of leaking PV and meconium stained liquor which could have led to foetal distress and sepsis of both mother and child,” the hospital authorities said.

The team which conducted the procedure comprised gynaecologist Dr Toyir Ete Jini, anaesthetist Dr Mary Tabing, gynaecologist Dr Papi Natung, and staffers of the operation theatre.

Following the procedure, the woman gave birth to a healthy male baby.

The condition of both the mother and the baby is stable. (DIPRO)