SADI, 26 Aug: Around 230 birds were vaccinated against RD disease and veterinary medicines like antibiotics, anthelminthics and vitamins were distributed to 20 livestock and poultry farmers during an animal health camp organised at Sago and Sadi village in Leparada district on Friday.

The programme, organised by the ICAR state centre in Basar, under the direction of ICAR AP Joint Director Dr H Kalita, was funded under the Tribal Sub Plan.

During the programme, veterinary extension education senior scientist Dr Doni Jini gave lectures on common diseases of poultry and pig, while veterinary parasitology senior scientist Dr Joken Bam gave lectures on common parasitic diseases of livestock and poultry and how to treat them.