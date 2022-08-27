Motivate youths to join armed forces: Guv to GOC

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Governor BD Mishra suggested to Likabali-based 56 Infantry Division General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj Gen Rajiv Ghai, to motivate the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian armed forces “and also brief the intended candidates about the Agnipath scheme.”

He said this during a meeting with the GOC at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Mishra also emphasised on pre-recruitment training for Arunachali youths.

He commended the officers and troops of the 56 Infantry Division “for their professional resoluteness, operational competence and élan which they have displayed during their deployment in the dense rugged jungle terrain and high altitude areas on the line of actual control in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also commended the troops “for maintaining good relations with the district administration and creating excellent civil-army bonhomie in their areas of deployment.” (Raj Bhavan)