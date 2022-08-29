Short films to be screened

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: The public relations department and Doordarshan Kendra Itanagar, in collaboration with the union information & broadcasting ministry will screen two short films on 30 August, from 3 pm onwards, at the DK Convention Centre here.

The short films are titled Vasco Da Gama and Rani Abbakka.

Meanwhile, Doordarshan is telecasting a historical serial titled ‘Swaraj-Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’ on DD National channel from 9 pm to 10 pm from 14 August.

The programmes are part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (DIPR)