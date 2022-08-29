IT dept felicitates CBO, notables

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: The Northeast region income tax (IT) department felicitated a community-based organisation (CBO) and three individuals for their notable contributions towards the society in different fields, here on Saturday, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The department felicitated the Nyishi Elite Society in the area of social service, Dr David Gao in education, Deepak Nabam in social work, and Dr Goter Doke in health.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Charan Singh emphasised the need to organise such programmes in order to encourage the people to work towards uplifting the underprivileged sections of the society.

Dibrugarh Circle-1 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Ojing Dameng also spoke.