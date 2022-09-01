Check appointments in ArSRLM

Editor,

For the past few years, Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) was crowned as an equal opportunity employer, and regarded as progressive and transparent in its recruitment process.

Many employees were satisfied, contented and proud to be part of an organization where they were selected by their merits and not by influence. Now, development professionals of ArSRLM are present in every district in the state.

These young development professionals are churned and filtered out in every stages of tests in recruitment process of written, group discussion, personal interview and rigorous field test. But surprisingly, if you remember, few months back, ArSRLM made news for violating recruitment process.

This time too, it has not been transparent.

As per the advertisement ArSRLM/Estt-51/2018/Vol-1, dated, the 27th July 2021, there were 169 posts combining various category of posts. It shortlisted 353 of which 169 candidates were selected in the first selection order as per advertised, 25 candidates were selected from waitlisted candidates and again 159 candidates were selected from waitlisted to various category of posts. 27 candidates were selected against 12 advertised Block Mission Manager (BMM) post alone.

How far it is justified to select such large number of candidates to ghost posts? Or is it that there are no more graduates and talented people in Arunachal Pradesh who can prove themselves in next recruitment?

An aspirant