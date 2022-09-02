‘Induction outnumbers posts advertised’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Several individuals have questioned the selection process for various posts in the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), stating that “the induction into the posts outnumbers the vacancies advertised.”

The ArSRLM had on 27 July, 2021 advertised 169 posts in various categories. Out of the total allotted seats, 353 were shortlisted, and later the office selected 169 candidates, as per the advertisement (ArSRLM/Esst-51/2018/Vol-1).

The results were declared on 8 June this year, and 27 APST candidates were selected as block mission managers (BMM) out of the 12 advertised BMM posts. Two posts were in the unreserved category. A copy of the advertisement is available with this daily.

A total of 184 candidates have been selected from the waitlist. While 25 candidates were selected for various posts on 8 June, another 159 were selected on 17 August. (see the link for details)